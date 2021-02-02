UrduPoint.com
WHO Team To Visit Wuhan Virology Research Center On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

WHO Team to Visit Wuhan Virology Research Center on Wednesday - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) An international team of experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) will visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Wednesday, the CGTN broadcaster reported.

On Tuesday, the WHO team and Chinese experts held an in-person meeting, the broadcaster reported.

WHO team will visit the state lab on biosecurity and discuss the institute's work and international cooperation.

More than a year ago, first reports of the novel coronavirus came from China's Wuhan.

