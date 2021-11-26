UrduPoint.com

WHO Technical Meeting Over New COVID Variant To Be Held After 13:00 GMT In Geneva

WHO Technical Meeting Over New COVID Variant to Be Held After 13:00 GMT in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A technical meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) experts over a new COVID-19 variant will be held on Friday in Geneva after 13:00 GMT, spokesman Christian Lindmeier told Sputnik.

"WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529. So far under 100 sequences have been reported.

Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study ... WHO is convening a meeting of the TAG-VE (Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution) today to better understand the timeline for studies that are underway and to determine if this variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern," Lindmeier said.

