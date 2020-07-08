MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday having been notified of Washington's withdrawal, adding it had no further information on the matter at this stage.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier in the day that Washington had officially notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about its withdrawal from the organization effective July 6, 2021.

"We have received reports that the US has submitted formal notification to the UN Secretary General that it is withdrawing from WHO effective 6 July 2021. We have no further information on this at this stage," the WHO said.