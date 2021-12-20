WHO to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Site in February - WHO Expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) will be ready to conduct an on-site inspection of the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in February 2022, if the necessary part of the documents is submitted by the end of December, WHO director of regulation and prequalification Rogerio Gaspar said at a briefing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will be ready to conduct an on-site inspection of the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in February 2022, if the necessary part of the documents is submitted by the end of December, WHO director of regulation and prequalification Rogerio Gaspar said at a briefing.

According to Gaspar, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) promised to send data on the quality and production of the vaccine by the end of December. The second data packet is to be sent to WHO by the end of January 2022.