WHO To Begin Pre-Application Procedure For Sputnik V Registration On January 22 - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:32 PM

WHO to Begin Pre-Application Procedure for Sputnik V Registration on January 22 - Moscow

The World Health Organization (WHO) will begin the procedure preceding the filing of an application for registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will begin the procedure preceding the filing of an application for registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would also like to say that on January 22, the World Health Organization will begin the procedure preceding the filing of the Sputnik V registration application," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Hungary, Algeria, Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Paraguay and Turkmenistan under the fast-track procedure. The drug is also registered in Russia and Belarus.

More Stories From World

