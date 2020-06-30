UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Carefully Examine Chinese Scientists' Study About New Strain Of Swine Flu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

WHO to Carefully Examine Chinese Scientists' Study About New Strain of Swine Flu

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that it would carefully examine a recent scientific paper by Chinese scientists suggesting that there is a new strain of swine flu capable of triggering a pandemic and see whether it contains any new information other than what the organization already has on swine influenza virus.

Earlier in the day, the US Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences journal reported that Chinese scientists discovered an unknown strain of swine flu, which was potentially capable of causing a new pandemic. According to the scientists, the virus' high infectivity enhances the opportunity for it to adapt to humans and raises concerns about a possible new pandemic.

"Eurasian avian-like swine influenza virus are known to be circulating in the swine population in Asia and to be able to infect humans sporadically. Twice a year during the influenza vaccine composition meetings, all information on the viruses is reviewed and the need for new candidate vaccine viruses is discussed. We will carefully read the paper to understand what is new," the WHO said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the WHO, the possible danger posed by the new swine flu strain indicates that the organization cannot let down its "guard on influenza" and need to be vigilant even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Influenza All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

1 hour ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

3 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Minister appreciates online meeting on development ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.