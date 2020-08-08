WHO to Conduct Assessment on Impact of Ammonium Nitrate on Health Following Beirut Blast

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to conduct a deep assessment of how the ammonium nitrate, which caused the Tuesday Beirut port blast, impacts the health of people, Dr Elyssar Rady, WHO's national technical officer for Lebanon, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to conduct a deep assessment of how the ammonium nitrate, which caused the Tuesday Beirut port blast, impacts the health of people, Dr Elyssar Rady, WHO's national technical officer for Lebanon, has told Sputnik.

"A partnership with the AUB Nature Conservation Center (NCC), an awareness brochure regarding the effect and protection measures of the chemical blast addressed to the community at large is already developed and disseminated, a more in-depth assessment of the environmental effects and health impact of the chemical blast will be conducted in partnership with the AUB NCC," Rady said, when asked how if the WHO plans to respond to negative consequences of the chemical substance.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of the Lebanese capital, killing over 150 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in a port's warehouse since then.