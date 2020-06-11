WHO to Consider All Data But Declines to Speculate on COVID Potentially Starting in August

The world Health Organization (WHO) will consider all information but is does not want to speculate on the coronavirus epidemic potentially beginning in August rather than December as generally believed, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The world Health Organization (WHO) will consider all information but is does not want to speculate on the coronavirus epidemic potentially beginning in August rather than December as generally believed, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, several media outlets reported on a study by Harvard Medical school which suggested that the coronavirus may have been spreading through China as early as in August 2019.

"We'll be very happy to follow up with with the team that have done this work and look at how they did their study and what the implications are .

.. Our teams here spend so much time reviewing all scientific information from around the world and doing exhaustive analysis on every source and we will look at every source of information, we will evaluate and validate that information and use to the extent possible all information for generating public health advice and generating guidance for our member states, but we would stop short of speculating based on these interesting findings," Ryan told a briefing.