WHO To Continue Cooperation With Lebanon On Health Care

Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:31 PM

The World Health Organization will continue to cooperate with the Lebanese government to ensure the country's people receive necessary health care, Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Friday

"Honored to meet Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanon Parliament. I reassured him that WHO, WHO EMRO and WHO Lebanon will continue its close collaboration with the government and people of Lebanon to ensure everyone gets the health care they need," Tedros said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Tedros visited Beirut with an accompanying delegation. The meeting focused on the importance of supporting the health care system in Lebanon, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on the health system.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 227,089 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4,67 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Lebanon for the entire period is estimated to be 616,179, with 8,224 thousand deaths. The country introduced COVID-19 lockdown in January. Currently, the daily number of cases is decreasing as a result of the measures, with an average of 726 new infections per day, representing 15% of the peak reported on January 16.

Lebanon has administered at least 2,668,692 doses of COVID vaccines so far, which means about 21,79% of the country's population has been vaccinated.

