UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Continue Playing Central Role In Fight Against COVID Despite US Withdrawal- Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

WHO to Continue Playing Central Role in Fight Against COVID Despite US Withdrawal- Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will further play the central role in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic despite Washington's decision to withdraw from the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, speaking at the interactive conference "USA - Latin America - Russia: an Agenda for Constructive Cooperation in the Post-COVID-19 Era," some countries in the international arena, unfortunately, continue to pursue their self-serving goals, which seriously harms common interests of the international community.

"It is the context, in which we view the counterproductive decision of the United States to withdraw from the WHO, which plays and, we believe, will continuously play a central role in coordinating global efforts to combat COVID-19," Ryabkov said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In April, the US leader announced a temporary freeze of the US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within the 30 days.

In late May, Trump announced that Washington was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs. The president lamented that Beijing contributes a small amount of money to the WHO as compared to Washington and yet exercises complete control over that organization.

In early July, the US formally notified the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of its withdrawal from WHO effective July 6, 2021. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later said that the WHO had not yet received a formal letter from the United States confirming the country's withdrawal.

Related Topics

USA World United Nations Russia China Washington Trump Beijing United States Money April May July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

59 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally stalls as investors await US stimulus ..

4 minutes ago

Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.