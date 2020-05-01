(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that the organization would continue cooperating with states parties to facilitate essential travel for proactive COVID-19 response measures.

"We will continue working with countries and partners to enable essential travel needed for pandemic response, humanitarian relief and cargo operations and for countries to gradually resume normal passenger travel," Tedros said during a videoconference on the results of a meeting of the COVID-19 Emergency Committee.

The committee convened on Thursday for the first time since January to evaluate the COVID-19 response.

It subsequently issued a statement on its recommendations to the global community for fighting the coronavirus.

"Work with partner organizations and countries to strengthen the global food supply chain, protect food workers, properly manage food markets, and mitigate possible disruptions to the food supply," the statement published on the WHO website read.

The committee unanimously agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic constituted a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

"The Director-General declared that the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to constitute a PHEIC. He accepted the advice of the Committee to WHO and issued the Committee's advice to States Parties as Temporary Recommendations under the [International Health Regulations] IHR," the statement noted.