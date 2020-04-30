WHO to Convene Emergency Meeting on April 30 - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on coronavirus on Thursday, the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday

"I will convene the emergency tomorrow because it's almost three months since we declared the highest emergency and that was what was suggested by the emergency committee to reconvene three months after the declaration to evaluate the evolution of the pandemic and advise on updated recommendations," Tedros said.