MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced plans to convene on Wednesday a meeting of its Emergency Committee to discuss the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.

"WHO Director-General @DrTedros [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] will convene an Emergency Committee on the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations.

The Committee will meet on Wednesday, 22 January 2020," the WHO wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The committee will "ascertain whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern" and discuss the needed recommendations, the WHO added.