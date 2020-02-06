UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Convene Global Coronavirus Research Forum Next Week To Combat Epidemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

WHO to Convene Global Coronavirus Research Forum Next Week to Combat Epidemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A global medical forum for scientists and healthcare providers in Geneva next week will attempt to fast-track the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines needed to combat the growing toll from the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV [coronavirus] critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations," the release said.

The February 11-12 meeting in Geneva is expected to produce a global research agenda for the novel coronavirus, setting priorities and frameworks that can guide which projects are undertaken first, the release said.

The goal is to accelerate the development effective diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines, while establishing mechanisms for affordable access to vulnerable populations and facilitating community engagement, the release added.

As of Thursday, the virus killed 560 people and infected more than 28,000, mostly in China, while infections have been confirmed in 25 other nations, according to media reports.

Related Topics

World China Guide Geneva February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two train drivers killed in Italy high-speed rail ..

4 minutes ago

China to halve tariffs on $75 bn of US imports

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests airline chief over Airbus kickba ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

Canadian Police to Act Today Against Indigenous Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.