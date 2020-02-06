WHO to Convene Global Coronavirus Research Forum Next Week to Combat Epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A global medical forum for scientists and healthcare providers in Geneva next week will attempt to fast-track the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines needed to combat the growing toll from the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV [coronavirus] critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations," the release said.

The February 11-12 meeting in Geneva is expected to produce a global research agenda for the novel coronavirus, setting priorities and frameworks that can guide which projects are undertaken first, the release said.

The goal is to accelerate the development effective diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines, while establishing mechanisms for affordable access to vulnerable populations and facilitating community engagement, the release added.

As of Thursday, the virus killed 560 people and infected more than 28,000, mostly in China, while infections have been confirmed in 25 other nations, according to media reports.