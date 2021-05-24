The World Health Organization signed a deal with Switzerland on Monday that will create a virus storage and sharing hub in a bid to communalize knowledge of the new coronavirus and other emerging pathogens

"This facility will enhance the rapid sharing of viruses and other pathogens between laboratories and partners globally," the UN health agency said in a statement.

All sharing of coronavirus samples has been done bilaterally between countries. The hub will contribute to the establishment of an international exchange system, senior Swiss official Alain Berset said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the facility an "important step" towards facilitating the flow of information that he hopes will help the global scientific community develop countermeasures, such as diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

The so-called WHO BioHub Facility will be based at a biosafety laboratory in the town of Spiez near Bern. It will function as a pilot project before expanding from the coronavirus and its variants to other pathogens and connecting with other repositories and labs next year.