WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZeneca Vaccine in Coming Days - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The World Health Organization will decide whether or not to list the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, produced in India and South Korea, for emergency use listing in coming days, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"In the next few days, WHO expects to make a decision on the emergency use listing of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for the two sites in India and the Republic of Korea, which will produce it for COVAX. We're committed to using all available data to make these assessments," Tedros said at a WHO press briefing.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has already been cleared for use in the European Union, India, Brazil and other countries.