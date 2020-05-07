UrduPoint.com
WHO To Delay Assessment Of Outbreak Handling Until After Health Crisis - Tedros

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:31 AM

The World Health Organization will examine the timeline of its response to the coronavirus pandemic but only after the crisis is brought under control, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday

The UN health organization has come under fire from world leaders for taking time to declare a global health emergency and other perceived missteps in responding to the health crisis.

"The WHO wants an assessment more than anyone and we will do the assessment when time comes.

.. But now I call upon the world to focus on fighting the fire because while fire is raging I think our focus should not be divided and we should really focus on fighting the fire and saving lives," he told reporters.

China alerted the WHO to an ongoing outbreak of mysterious pneumonia on December 31, but it took the global health authority another month to declare it a public health emergency of international concern. By that time, the new coronavirus had already spread to some other countries.

