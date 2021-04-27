WHO to Deliver 4,000 Oxygen Concentrators to India Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:28 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, a spokesperson of the global health body told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, a spokesperson of the global health body told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies to meet the increased needs during the current surge: 4000 oxygen concentrators will be delivered, to be provided to affected states," the spokesperson said.

The WHO also assists India by providing mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies.

"Over 2600 WHO experts from various programs (polio, TB, NTD etc) have been redeployed to work with health authorities at all levels to respond to the pandemic," the spokesperson added.

