GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would complete the evaluation of the Indian-made Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine this month, paving the way for approval of the vaccine for use worldwide.

The vaccine manufacturer, India's Bharat Biotech, applied for the assessment on July 6.

The decision on the vaccine will be made in October, according to the application processing schedule published by the WHO. In August, the WHO experts said they expected to make the final assessment on the vaccine by mid-September.

Covaxin has demonstrated a 77.

8% effectiveness against COVID-19 after the third clinical trial phase, according to the developer. The Indian vaccine is 93.4% effective against serious forms of the disease, and protects against 63.6% of asymptomatic cases. Covaxin showed same levels of effectiveness against the Delta strain, the developer said.

The Indian vaccine has been registered in 16 countries, and 50 more nations are currently considering authorizing Covaxin for use. Bharat Biotech has four facilities in India, where it plans to produce up to one billion vaccine doses a year by the end of 2021.