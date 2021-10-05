UrduPoint.com

WHO To Evaluate Effectiveness Of India's Covaxin Vaccine Against COVID-19 In October

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

WHO to Evaluate Effectiveness of India's Covaxin Vaccine Against COVID-19 in October

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would complete the evaluation of the Indian-made Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine this month, paving the way for approval of the vaccine for use worldwide

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would complete the evaluation of the Indian-made Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine this month, paving the way for approval of the vaccine for use worldwide.

The vaccine manufacturer, India's Bharat Biotech, applied for the assessment on July 6.

The decision on the vaccine will be made in October, according to the application processing schedule published by the WHO. In August, the WHO experts said they expected to make the final assessment on the vaccine by mid-September.

Covaxin has demonstrated a 77.

8% effectiveness against COVID-19 after the third clinical trial phase, according to the developer. The Indian vaccine is 93.4% effective against serious forms of the disease, and protects against 63.6% of asymptomatic cases. Covaxin showed same levels of effectiveness against the Delta strain, the developer said.

The Indian vaccine has been registered in 16 countries, and 50 more nations are currently considering authorizing Covaxin for use. Bharat Biotech has four facilities in India, where it plans to produce up to one billion vaccine doses a year by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

India World Same July August October Billion

Recent Stories

Federal govt files petition to become party in Ish ..

Federal govt files petition to become party in Ishaq Dar case

24 seconds ago
 Bench & bar have imminent role in dispensation of ..

Bench & bar have imminent role in dispensation of justice: Chief Justice of Paki ..

25 seconds ago
 'Teachers' role crucial in students' character-bui ..

'Teachers' role crucial in students' character-building'

27 seconds ago
 DC directs for eviction of graveyard illegal occup ..

DC directs for eviction of graveyard illegal occupants

4 minutes ago
 MCC shows interest to revive Pakistan's largest st ..

MCC shows interest to revive Pakistan's largest steel manufacturing complex

4 minutes ago
 Macron, Blinken Discuss US-France Cooperation, Mee ..

Macron, Blinken Discuss US-France Cooperation, Meeting With Biden - State Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.