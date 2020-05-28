UrduPoint.com
WHO To Find Additional Funding Sources If US Quits Donations - Russia's Envoy To Geneva

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:07 PM

WHO to Find Additional Funding Sources If US Quits Donations - Russia's Envoy to Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is broadly supported by non-governmental organizations and private funds in addition to the member states' donations, and will be able to allocate additional funding to operate successfully if the United States decides to suspend its contribution, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office and other international organizations in Geneva, said on Thursday.

"As of today the organization's budget is $5.8 billion. Obligatory member states' contributions all combined are equal to $1 billion, while the rest of the budget is formed by voluntary contributions made by non-governmental organizations and foundations.

For example, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the main donor. In fact, this is the second most important source of funding after the US. These players will determine whether they continue to support WHO or not. I think that funding from them will continue. When and if the funding from the US is suspended, I think that other means will be found so that the organization's activities are effectively carried on," Gatilov said at an online press conference.

