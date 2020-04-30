UrduPoint.com
WHO To Fly To Tajikistan, Turkmenistan To Raise COVID Preparedness - European Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a green light from the authorities of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for the agency's missions to fly in these countries to help prepare for the coronavirus, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said on Thursday.

"The missions to Tajikistan and also Turkmenistan fit into the work and the mandate that the WHO is doing ... We got a green light from the minister of foreign affairs of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to our missions to fly in. And I would like to express very sincere appreciation to the national authorities of the countries but also to the United Nation's sister agencies on the ground, with who we are collaborating very closely," the official said at a virtual briefing.

The main aim of the missions is to strengthen the preparedness for COVID-19 and also for any emergency in the future.

WHO European Region Health Emergencies Coordinator Dorit Nitzan said that the mission to Tajikistan was leaving tonight, though it would not be easy due to border closures and other restrictions.

So far, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have not confirmed any cases of the disease.

