WHO To Hold Meeting On AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:44 AM

The World Health Organization's (WHO) global advisory committee on vaccine safety will hold a meeting on Tuesday on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The World Health Organization's (WHO) global advisory committee on vaccine safety will hold a meeting on Tuesday on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The WHO's advisory committee on vaccine safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency and will meet tomorrow," Tedros said at a briefing.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has scheduled an extraordinary meeting for March 18, during which it intends to evaluate all recent incidents related to vaccinations with AstraZeneca, the regulator said.

"EMA's safety committee (PRAC) will further review the information tomorrow (Tuesday) and has called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 18 March to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken," the statement says.

EMA also confirmed that during the investigation, the regulator proceeds from the position that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it.

