WHO To Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine In Russia In Coming Weeks - Assistant Director

WHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks - Assistant Director

The World Health Organization will conduct inspections of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Russia in the upcoming few weeks, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The World Health Organization will conduct inspections of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Russia in the upcoming few weeks, Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general of the WHO, said on Thursday.

"We haven't received all of the submission from Sputnik V yet and let me say that the process was on hold until yesterday evening because of a legal procedure, but we still need the applicant to sign to the WHO's rules and procedures to continue to do the assessment. It has restarted as of today so we expect that we will be able to do again the inceptions in the next few weeks" Simao told a virtual briefing.

