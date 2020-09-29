UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Investigate Sexual Abuse Allegations In Context Of Ebola Response In DRC

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

WHO to Investigate Sexual Abuse Allegations in Context of Ebola Response in DRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Tuesday that it was going to investigate reports of alleged sexual abuse cases amid the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated. The betrayal of people in the communities we serve is reprehensible. We do not tolerate such behaviour in any of our staff, contractors or partners," the statement read.

The WHO added that anyone found to be involved in sexual misconduct would face serious consequences.

"The Director-General [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] has initiated a thorough review of the specific allegations, as well as broader protection issues in health emergency response settings," the organization noted.

On June 1, the DRC declared its 11th Ebola outbreak. The country's Health Minister Eteni Longondo has announced a new Ebola cluster in the city of Mbandaka, the capital of the Equateur province, which is a transport hub on the Congo River with a population of more than one million people.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, which is near where the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

Related Topics

World Mbandaka Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Hub June From Million

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

21 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

21 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.