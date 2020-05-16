WHO to Launch Platform for Sharing Data on Tools to Combat COVID-19 in Few Weeks - Tedros

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) will launch a platform to share data about health tools that can be used to in the coronavirus response, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will launch a platform to share data about health tools that can be used to in the coronavirus response, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, President @CarlosAlvQ asked me to set up a health technology repository for vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and any other tool that may work against #COVID19""WHO has accepted this visionary proposal and will, in the next few weeks, launch a platform for open, collaborative sharing of knowledge, data and intellectual property on existing and new health tools to combat #COVID19"," Tedros told a virtual briefing as quoted on the WHO official Twitter.

Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said a call-to-action for WHO-led platform for intellectual property sharing was scheduled for May 29