UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Lose Roughly 14% Of Budget After Trump Halts Funding

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

WHO to Lose Roughly 14% of Budget After Trump Halts Funding

US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization will blow a $553 million hole in its finances, equivalent to 14.6 percent of its budget

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization will blow a $553 million hole in its finances, equivalent to 14.6 percent of its budget.

Trump accused the UN health agency on Tuesday of failing in its "basic duties" and again blamed it for peddling China's narrative on the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Figures published on WHO's website show that the United States paid a total of $553 million in membership fees and voluntary donations from 2018-2019.

Of this sum, $101 million was spent on the WHO office in Geneva, $151 million on African programs and $201 million on Eastern Mediterranean programs. Most of the money was used to fund the global polio eradication initiative.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the second biggest donor, contributing 9.76 percent of the biennial budget, followed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization with 8.39 percent.

Related Topics

World United Nations Polio China Budget Trump Geneva Alliance United States Money From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the co ..

6 minutes ago

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) ..

1 minute ago

Doctors for starting PMDC online services

1 minute ago

Brig. Mohammad Ahmed PM's new military secretary

1 minute ago

French Budget to Have Deficit of 9% of GDP This Ye ..

1 minute ago

UK Labor Leader Urges Government to Be Transparent ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.