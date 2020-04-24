WHO to Open 3 Extra Health Centers in Northwestern Syria for COVID-19 Cases - Official

The World Health Organization is collaborating with partner entities to open three additional medical centers in northwestern Syria fully equipped for admitting potential COVID-19 patients, Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The World Health Organization is collaborating with partner entities to open three additional medical centers in northwestern Syria fully equipped for admitting potential COVID-19 patients, Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"WHO together with partners has been stepping up support to establish COVID specific patient streaming, covering screening, triage and targeted referral at all levels. To treat confirmed cases, three hospitals with intensive care units supported by Health Cluster partners are ready to receive patients in the coming weeks, and three additional health facilities to be supported by WHO are being planned to be established as COVID-19 isolation case management centers," Daher said.

According to the WHO official, these three new facilities will have a 70-bed capacity comprising 30 intensive care unit beds for severe cases requiring ventilators, 30 beds for cases requiring close follow-up and treatment for underlying conditions, and 10 beds for patients pending discharge.