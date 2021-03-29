WHO to Publish Coronavirus Origins Report on Tuesday - Tedros

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The World Health Organization will publish a full report on the fact-finding mission it sent to Wuhan to research the origins of the coronavirus after holding consultations with member states on March 30, the WHO boss said on Monday.

"The report was sent to member states under embargo based on their request because we will have a mission briefing tomorrow with member states. After the briefing... it will be published," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

He said the WHO and members states would "digest its contents" and discuss what should be done next.

A press conference will also be held to inform the public.

"All hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies, from what I have seen so far," Tedros added.

International experts traveled in January to the Chinese city where an outbreak was first reported in late 2019. They searched a laboratory, hospitals and markets for clues on the virus' origins. The preliminary conclusion was that the virus crossed into humans from an intermediary animal.