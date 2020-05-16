WHO to Release Brief on Inflammatory Syndrome in Children With COVID-19 on Friday - Tedros

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will release a scientific brief on an inflammatory syndrome supposed caused in children by COIVD-19 later on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"This evening, WHO will release a Scientific Brief on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children," Tedros told a virtual briefing as quoted on WHO official Twitter.

The reports from Europe and North America described " a small number of children being admitted to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to Kawasaki's disease and toxic shock syndrome."

Initial reports suggest that the syndrome could be linked to the coronavirus.