UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Release Brief On Inflammatory Syndrome In Children With COVID-19 On Friday - Tedros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:31 AM

WHO to Release Brief on Inflammatory Syndrome in Children With COVID-19 on Friday - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) will release a scientific brief on an inflammatory syndrome supposed caused in children by COIVD-19 later on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will release a scientific brief on an inflammatory syndrome supposed caused in children by COIVD-19 later on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"This evening, WHO will release a Scientific Brief on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children," Tedros told a virtual briefing as quoted on WHO official Twitter.

The reports from Europe and North America described " a small number of children being admitted to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to Kawasaki's disease and toxic shock syndrome."

Initial reports suggest that the syndrome could be linked to the coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Europe Twitter Kawasaki From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

34 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses bail petitions of thre ..

3 minutes ago

Two more COVID-19 patients die in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Notables of DG Khan,Taunsa calls on CM, join PTI

3 minutes ago

Agriculture dept takes steps to save crops from lo ..

3 minutes ago

Presently govt has no draft, bill to bring changes ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.