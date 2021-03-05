UrduPoint.com
WHO To Release Report On SARS-CoV-2 Origins In Week Of March 14-15 - Head Of Wuhan Mission

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

WHO to Release Report on SARS-CoV-2 Origins in Week of March 14-15 - Head of Wuhan Mission

An expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) that conducted a recent visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan to research the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is planning to release its summary and final reports in the week beginning March 14-15, Peter Ben Embarek, the mission's lead investigator, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) An expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) that conducted a recent visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan to research the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is planning to release its summary and final reports in the week beginning March 14-15, Peter Ben Embarek, the mission's lead investigator, said Friday.

"We decided to go for publishing initially both reports at the same time, both the summary report and the full report, because they follow each other, it makes sense to issue them at the same time. The current timing is the week of March 14-15," Ben Embarek told a WHO press briefing.

Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, added that there had been no plans to publish an interim report.

