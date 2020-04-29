UrduPoint.com
WHO To Scale Up Coronavirus Test Deliveries To Africa - Ryan

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

WHO to Scale Up Coronavirus Test Deliveries to Africa - Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will boost coronavirus test deliveries to Africa in the coming weeks, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"Over the coming few weeks, there will be a huge scale-up in terms of automated tests, manual tests, swabs , and media and all of the material needed for testing, right across low- and middle-income countries," Ryan told a briefing, adding that countries in Sub-Saharan Africa would be included as part of this delivery.

WHO intends to ship over 5 million test kits for those countries.

The WHO official said the availability of tests was still an issue even though the organization had delivered testing kits to 51 countries, with several of these deliveries completed in Africa this week.

