WHO to Send Out 30Mln COVID-19 Tests in Next 4 Months - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed orders for 30 million coronavirus tests over the next four months and will begin shipping them next week, the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday.

"We have now placed orders for 30 million tests, over the next four months.

The first shipments of these tests will begin next week through the United Nations supply chain," Tedros told reporters, adding that this was a joint initiative with UNICEF and other agencies.

"Through April and May, we intend to ship almost 180 million surgical masks, 54 million N95 masks and more than 3 million protective goggles to countries that need them most," Tedros said.