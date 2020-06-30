UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Send Team To China Next Week For Probe Into COVID-19 Origin - Tedros

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

WHO to Send Team to China Next Week for Probe Into COVID-19 Origin - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) will send a team to China next week to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will send a team to China next week to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"WHO has said knowing the source of the virus is very, very important.

It is science, it is public health. We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started. And we will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that, and we hope that will lead into understanding how the virus started and what we can do for the future to prepare," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Related Topics

World China Lead Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

3 hours ago

Stock Market continued to operate normally: PSX Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.