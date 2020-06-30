WHO to Send Team to China Next Week for Probe Into COVID-19 Origin - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) will send a team to China next week to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will send a team to China next week to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"WHO has said knowing the source of the virus is very, very important.

It is science, it is public health. We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started. And we will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that, and we hope that will lead into understanding how the virus started and what we can do for the future to prepare," Tedros told a virtual briefing.