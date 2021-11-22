UrduPoint.com

WHO To Supply Medical Aid For Migrants In Belarus - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:22 PM

WHO to Supply Medical Aid for Migrants in Belarus - Health Ministry

The World Health Organization (WHO) will supply Belarus with standard medical aid packages enough for 10,000 people as humanitarian aid for migrants, the Belarusian Ministry of Health reported on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will supply Belarus with standard medical aid packages enough for 10,000 people as humanitarian aid for migrants, the Belarusian Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge visited the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Summing up the preliminary results of his visit to the logistics center and hospitals in Grodno, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that on November 25, humanitarian aid will arrive in Belarus, which will be provided by the WHO regional office," the ministry said on Telegram.

The humanitarian aid will include "standard WHO modules" used to provide medical assistance in emergencies, consisting of about 75 various drugs antibacterial, gastroprotective, antipyretic, anti-allergic, anticonvulsant, hormonal, antifungal, antiseptic, vitamins and others, the ministry said.

All drugs are approved by the WHO.

The packages also include about 100 different types of medical materials, such as dressings, medical instruments, gloves, disinfectants, syringes, needles, catheters, blood collection kits, glucometers, thermometers, and tonometers. The medicines and supplies are enough to cover the needs of 10,000 people for a period of three months, according to the ministry.

Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.

Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

Related Topics

World Europe Drugs European Union Visit Minsk Needles Belarus Poland November Border All Blood

Recent Stories

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addre ..

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addressing needs of post-pandemic w ..

8 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Ir ..

IAEA Chief Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Officials - Reports

18 seconds ago
 Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Addr ..

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Address EU Parliament on Wednesday

19 seconds ago
 Top EU, Tajik Diplomats Discuss Security on Afghan ..

Top EU, Tajik Diplomats Discuss Security on Afghan Borders

22 seconds ago
 Persons Who Got Booster Dose of Nasal COVID Vaccin ..

Persons Who Got Booster Dose of Nasal COVID Vaccine Do Not Carry Virus - Gamaley ..

24 seconds ago
 Abhinandan gets fake gallantry award in India for ..

Abhinandan gets fake gallantry award in India for a 'fantastic tea' in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.