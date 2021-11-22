WHO to Supply Medical Aid for Migrants in Belarus - Health Ministry

The World Health Organization (WHO) will supply Belarus with standard medical aid packages enough for 10,000 people as humanitarian aid for migrants, the Belarusian Ministry of Health reported on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) will supply Belarus with standard medical aid packages enough for 10,000 people as humanitarian aid for migrants, the Belarusian Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge visited the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Summing up the preliminary results of his visit to the logistics center and hospitals in Grodno, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that on November 25, humanitarian aid will arrive in Belarus, which will be provided by the WHO regional office," the ministry said on Telegram.

The humanitarian aid will include "standard WHO modules" used to provide medical assistance in emergencies, consisting of about 75 various drugs antibacterial, gastroprotective, antipyretic, anti-allergic, anticonvulsant, hormonal, antifungal, antiseptic, vitamins and others, the ministry said.

All drugs are approved by the WHO.

The packages also include about 100 different types of medical materials, such as dressings, medical instruments, gloves, disinfectants, syringes, needles, catheters, blood collection kits, glucometers, thermometers, and tonometers. The medicines and supplies are enough to cover the needs of 10,000 people for a period of three months, according to the ministry.

Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.

Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.