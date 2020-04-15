WHO to Survive With Other States' Help Despite US Decision to Stop Funding- Ex-UN Official

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will not be crippled by the US decision to stop funding due to support from other nations and possible changes in the US policy after presidential elections in November, Khalil Hamdani, former director of UNCTAD's Division on Investment, Technology and Enterprise Development told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres replied to Trump's announcement by saying it was not the right time to reduce the resources for WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against COVID-19 and called for unity in the international community.

"The WHO will survive. To begin with, funds already given cannot be withdrawn. In the meantime, there may be a backlash in America, already by the medical community and likely also by Big Pharma, which sees value in an international framework that promotes the worldwide dissemination of medicine. The administration may backtrack," Hamdani said.

According to the former UN official, the US decision "is a blow to multilateralism" at a critical time when all countries need to coordinate their actions.

The WHO can be criticized for its handling of the situation, as Doctors Without Borders did during the Ebola outbreak, but suspending funding is another matter, Hamdani stated.

"The November election in America may also bring a change in policy. In any case, other countries will not allow the WHO to weaken," he stated.

In addition, the former UN official recalled that when Washington stopped its contributions to the UN relief program for Palestinian refugees, other countries increased their voluntary contributions to allow the work to continue.

"A similar show of support occurred in other areas, such as the Population Fund and Human Rights. ... Like-minded countries continue to cooperate. In time, the United States will rejoin the world community," Hamdani added.

According to the WHO website, the US contribution to WHO's biennial Programme Budget as of the fourth quarter of 2019 has been $893 million, out of which almost $237 million has been in assessed contributions and $656 million in voluntary contributions. The total Proposed Programme Budget of WHO for 2020-2021, which was adopted in May 2019, amounts to $4.8 billion, which is an increase of 9 percent compared to the total Programme Budget 2018-2019.