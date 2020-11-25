UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Work Closely With Gov'ts On Incorporating Technologies In Fight Against Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

WHO to Work Closely With Gov'ts on Incorporating Technologies in Fight Against Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is determined to continue cooperating with governments and organizations on finding solutions to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, including those involving technologies, WHO said on Tuesday, following China's recent proposal of implementing QR codes for traveling.

"There are many proposals related to increasing the safety of travel. We will continue to work with governments and industry organizations to gather and share best practices, and provide recommendations, including on digital tools once vaccines become available," the UN health agency said.

During the G20 virtual summit on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the creation of a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on COVID-19 test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes to help fast-track international travel during the pandemic.

So far, however, Beijing has not provided any information on how exactly and on what platform such a mechanism would work.

More Stories From World

