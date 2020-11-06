WHO to Work With Any US Administrations - Ryan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The World Health Organization will work with any US administration, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said Friday, shortly after the US presidential election.

The results of Tuesday's vote have yet to be fully tallied.

"We would just like to congratulate all Americans for exercising wonderful act of democracy that's ongoing there right now and to assure you that the World Health Organization is a member state organization, we continue to work with the the US administration and we'll work with all US administrations now and into the future," Ryan told a press conference.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has criticized WHO over its response to the coronavirus pandemic and announced the decision to withdraw from the organization. Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are currently still tied in an extremely tight race for the presidency.