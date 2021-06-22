UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, UNESCO Jointly Call On Countries To Make Schools Health-Promoting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

WHO, UNESCO Jointly Call on Countries to Make Schools Health-Promoting

UNESCO and the World Health Organization on Tuesday launched global standards for schools to improve the wellbeing of approximate two billion school-aged children and adolescents, as the closure of schools during the pandemic severely disrupted education in many countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) UNESCO and the World Health Organization on Tuesday launched global standards for schools to improve the wellbeing of approximate two billion school-aged children and adolescents, as the closure of schools during the pandemic severely disrupted education in many countries.

"Schools play a vital role in the wellbeing of students, families, and their communities, and the link between education and health has never been more evident," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that these newly launched global standards are meant to create schools that would teach their students skills to improve health and wellbeing, employability and life prospects.

The standards will be piloted in Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Paraguay. The initiative is in line with WHO's 13th General Program of Work (GPW) target of "1 billion lives made healthier" by 2023 and the global Education 2030 Agenda coordinated by UNESCO.

"Education and health are interdependent basic human rights for all, at the core of any human right, and essential to social and economic development," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azouley said, adding that a school that is not health-promoting is no longer acceptable.

UNESCO and WHO are expected to work with governments to aid countries in adapting the standards to their specific contexts.

Related Topics

World Education Egypt Ethiopia Botswana Paraguay Kenya All Billion

Recent Stories

Crackdown on gambling continues, 21 arrested

1 minute ago

Chinese FM to preside over Asia Pacific high level ..

1 minute ago

AC,DHO Inaugurates immunization programme in Thap ..

1 minute ago

EU Ambassador calls on Governor KP

1 minute ago

Agriculture sector development among top prioritie ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Capture Port Town in Northern Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.