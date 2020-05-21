UrduPoint.com
WHO, UNHCR Agree To Enhance Health Services For Displaced People Amid COVID-19

Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:23 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have signed an agreement aimed at improving health services for refugees and internally displaced people all over the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO said in a press release on Thursday

"The agreement updates and expands an existing 1997 agreement between the two organizations. A key aim this year will be to support ongoing efforts to protect some 70 million forcibly displaced people from COVID-19. Around 26 million of these are refugees, 80 percent of whom are sheltered in low and middle-income countries with weak health systems. Another 40 million internally displaced people also require assistance," the press release said.

The UNHCR also joined the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund launched by the WHO on March 13, which is raising money to support the work of the WHO and its partners that are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, the Response Fund has raised $214 million.

"A $10 million contribution from the Solidarity Response Fund will support UNHCR's work on urgent needs such as risk communication and community engagement around hygiene practices; provision of hygiene and medical supplies and the establishment of isolation units in countries such as Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, South Sudan and Uganda. The funds will also support innovative global preparedness activities," the statement said.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed five million, while the COVID-19 global death toll stands at 328,169.

