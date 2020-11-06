UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, UNICEF Call For Urgent Action To Avert Major Measles And Polio Epidemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

WHO, UNICEF call for urgent action to avert major measles and polio epidemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt immunization services worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday jointly issued a call for emergency action to avert major measles and polio epidemics

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt immunization services worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday jointly issued a call for emergency action to avert major measles and polio epidemics.

According to the two UN agencies, immunization rates in some countries have fallen by as much as 50 per cent, with people unable to access health services because of lockdown and transport disruptions, or unwillingness due to fear of contracting COVID-19.

Polio and measles vaccination campaigns, designed to fill gaps in essential services, also had to be paused to prevent possible infection of health workers and communities, while protection measures were put in place.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on health services and in particular immunization services, worldwide," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, said in a statement.

"But unlike with COVID, we have the tools and knowledge to stop diseases such as polio and measles. What we need are the resources and commitments to put these tools and knowledge into action," he added.

"If we do that, children's lives will be saved." WHO and UNICEF estimate that about $655 million are needed to address dangerous immunity gaps in middle-income countries, which are not eligible for Gavi assistance. Of that figure, $400 million are needed to support polio outbreak response over 2020-2021, and $255 million to prepare for, prevent and respond to measles outbreaks over the next three years.

Issuing an urgent call to action, the two UN agencies warned that if left unchecked, the situation posed an "increasingly high risk of explosive outbreaks and potentially further international spread of both polio and measles." Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, said that the world "cannot allow" the fight against one deadly disease COVID-19 to impact the fight against other diseases.

"Addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic is critical. However, other deadly diseases also threaten the lives of millions of children in some of the poorest areas of the world. That is why today we are urgently calling for global action from country leaders, donors and partners," she said.

"We need additional financial resources to safely resume vaccination campaigns and prioritize immunization systems that are critical to protect children and avert other epidemics besides COVID-19."WHO and UNICEF also called on countries to respond urgently to emerging disease outbreaks, prioritize immunization in national budgets and strengthen collaboration with partners for increased synergies.

They also noted that new tools, including a next-generation novel oral polio vaccine and a forthcoming Measles Outbreak Strategic Response Plan are expected to be deployed over the coming months to help tackle these growing threats in a more effective and sustainable manner, and ultimately save lives.

Related Topics

World United Nations Polio Immunity Oral From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends third medical aid flight to Jordan in fi ..

19 minutes ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

32 seconds ago

Georgia Investigating Any Credible Reports of Elec ..

33 seconds ago

Govt to introduce de-centralization policy in ener ..

36 seconds ago

Canada, EU Impose Sanctions on Additional 13 Belar ..

43 seconds ago

Electricity Supply Restored Across Whole of Syria ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.