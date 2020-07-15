WHO, UNICEF Warn of Fall in Routine Child Vaccinations Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN International Children's Fund (UNICEF) have warned that fewer children are being routinely vaccinated against illnesses due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to a press release published on Tuesday.

For the first time in 28 years, the two organizations are expecting to see a decline in the number of children receiving vaccinations against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said previous gains made in extending coverage across the globe are at risk.

"The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself. But it doesn't have to be that way. Vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and we are calling on countries to ensure these essential life-saving programmes continue," the WHO director-general said in the press release.

At least 30 measles vaccination campaigns were canceled or are at risk of being postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two organizations said, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore called on governments to remain committed to vaccinating children.

"We must prevent a further deterioration in vaccine coverage and urgently resume vaccination programs before children's lives are threatened by other diseases. We cannot trade one health crisis for another," Fore was quoted as saying in the press release.

According to an April immunization pulse survey, an online poll conducted by the WHO, UNICEF, and the vaccine alliance Gavi, 64 percent of responding countries said that the coronavirus disease outbreak had disrupted routine immunization practices.