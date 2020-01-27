WHO Upgrades Coronavirus Risk From 'Moderate' to 'High,' Cites Error in Older Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed the global risk degree of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus strain 2019-nCoV from "moderate" to "high," citing an error in its previous report.

The new situation report, dated January 26, reads "WHO's assessment of the risk of this event has not changed since the last risk assessment conducted on 22 January: very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level," with a footnote that says "Note: Error in situation reports published on 23,24 and 25 January as originally published, which incorrectly summarized the risk for global level to be moderate."

According to the report, the total number of 2019-nCoV confirmed cases globally as of this past Sunday has reached 2,014, including 1,985 in China. Additionally, of 29 people who tested positive in other countries 26 had a travel history in China, specifically in the Wuhan city where the new strain is believed to have originated.

Located in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the city first reported an outbreak of a previously unknown kind of pneumonia-like disease in late December. Last week, Wuhan and two other cities ” Huanggang and Ezhou ” were completely quarantined, with people prohibited to leave or enter.

Despite containment efforts of the Chinese authorities, the virus has crossed the border as confirmed infection cases were reported from Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the United States and France.

On Monday, the Chinese internet portal of medical information Dingxiangyuan said that the number of infected people had risen to 2,840. Chinese media have reported 80 lethal cases.