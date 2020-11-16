WHO Urgently Needs Another $4.2Bln for Initiative to Quickly Roll Out Anti-COVID Tools

The World Health Organization (WHO) urgently needs another $4.2 billion to support its Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, an initiative aiming to ensure equitable access across the globe to diagnostics, treatment, and vaccines amid the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) urgently needs another $4.2 billion to support its Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, an initiative aiming to ensure equitable access across the globe to diagnostics, treatment, and vaccines amid the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"The European Commission, France, Spain, the Republic of Korea and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $360 million to COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the ACT Accelerator.

New contributions bring the total committed to $5.1 billion. This is very substantial. But to ensure that tools are rolled out quickly across the world so that we save lives, stabilize health systems and drive a truly global coverage another $4.2 billion is needed urgently, and the further $23.9 billion will be required in 2021," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

Over 180 countries are currently involved in the so-called WHO-led COVAX facility, a component of the global ACT Accelerator facility responsible for the vaccines.