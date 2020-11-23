WHO Urgently Needs Another $4.3Bln to Finance COVID-19 Tools Accelerator - Chief

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator immediately needs $4.3 billion to ensure the mass procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, as well as treatments, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator immediately needs $4.3 billion to ensure the mass procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, as well as treatments, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"Only a fundamental change in funding and approach will realize the full promise of the ACT Accelerator, $4.3 billion is needed immediately to support the mass procurement and delivery of vaccines, tests and treatments.

A further $23.8 billion will be needed next year," Tedros said at a press conference.

According to the WHO chief, donating is the fastest and best way to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic and speed up the global economic recovery.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched by the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation back in late April to speed up production and equitable distribution of equipment and materials necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.