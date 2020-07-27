UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Against Overcriticizing Countries For Active Effort To Detect COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

WHO Urges Against Overcriticizing Countries for Active Effort to Detect COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan expressed the belief on Monday that governments should not be criticized for actively seeking COVID-19 cases, including through contact tracing, noting that this policy is better than trying to gloss problems over.

"We should refrain, I would hope, from overtly criticizing governments who are actively seeking cases, actively doing surveillance, doing contact tracing. They are trying to uncover the problems. They are trying to surface the issues and deal with the issues. What we need to worry about is a situation where the problem aren't being surfaced, where the problems are being glossed over, where everything looks good. Because one thing is for sure with COVID with as it is with every infectious disease ” just looking good does not mean things are good," Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

The WHO official added that in his opinion governments quickly reacting to new COVID-19 clusters deserved special confidence.

"I would much rather be in a situation where my government is honest and truthful about the situation on the ground and communicating the reality on the grounds to me and then demonstrating that they can take action and react quickly to those new clusters as they occur. I would have confidence in governments that do that, not lack of confidence," Ryan said.

Countries' responses to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far affected over 16 million people, are largely varied and include lockdowns, curfews, quarantines and different mobile applications for either tracing contacts or controlling the implementation of obligations to self-isolate.

Related Topics

World Mobile From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

8 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as worldâ€™s commercial ..

30 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

32 minutes ago

Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical De ..

4 minutes ago

Recreational spots to remain closed during Eid-ul- ..

4 minutes ago

Delegation of Beauty Salon Association calls on Si ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.