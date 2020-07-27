WHO Urges Against Overcriticizing Countries for Active Effort to Detect COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan expressed the belief on Monday that governments should not be criticized for actively seeking COVID-19 cases, including through contact tracing, noting that this policy is better than trying to gloss problems over.

"We should refrain, I would hope, from overtly criticizing governments who are actively seeking cases, actively doing surveillance, doing contact tracing. They are trying to uncover the problems. They are trying to surface the issues and deal with the issues. What we need to worry about is a situation where the problem aren't being surfaced, where the problems are being glossed over, where everything looks good. Because one thing is for sure with COVID with as it is with every infectious disease ” just looking good does not mean things are good," Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

The WHO official added that in his opinion governments quickly reacting to new COVID-19 clusters deserved special confidence.

"I would much rather be in a situation where my government is honest and truthful about the situation on the ground and communicating the reality on the grounds to me and then demonstrating that they can take action and react quickly to those new clusters as they occur. I would have confidence in governments that do that, not lack of confidence," Ryan said.

Countries' responses to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far affected over 16 million people, are largely varied and include lockdowns, curfews, quarantines and different mobile applications for either tracing contacts or controlling the implementation of obligations to self-isolate.