WHO Urges All Actors to Stop Attacks on Health Workers Amid Pandemic - Emergencies Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) calls on all actors to stop attacks against frontline workers responding to the novel coronavirus (COVIS-19) pandemic, Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday.

Ryan was speaking at the launch of the updated United Nations COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan that now seeks $6.7 billion to fight coronavirus in vulnerable nations.

"We need to protect health workers and other frontline workers, as well as health resources, not only from disease but from attacks," Ryan said. "We're working with ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] to monitor attacks, and we call on all actors to stop. Without frontline workers, there is no response.

"

In some countries, including Mexico, Pakistan, India and the Philippines, numerous incidents involving attacks, stigmatization and assaults have been reported against health workers, accused of spreading the COVID-9 infection.

In the updated appeal, the United Nations stressed that attacks on health care workers hinder efforts aimed at mitigating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, particularly in areas with ongoing armed conflict.

Ryan further stressed it is vital to continue to provide life-saving health services while responding to the pandemic in countries ravaged by conflicts.

"If we don't, we risk people dying, not only as a direct consequence of COVID-19 but also indirectly, as they are unable to access essential health services," Ryan said.