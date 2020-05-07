UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges All Actors To Stop Attacks On Health Workers Amid Pandemic - Emergencies Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

WHO Urges All Actors to Stop Attacks on Health Workers Amid Pandemic - Emergencies Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) calls on all actors to stop attacks against frontline workers responding to the novel coronavirus (COVIS-19) pandemic, Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Thursday.

Ryan was speaking at the launch of the updated United Nations COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan that now seeks $6.7 billion to fight coronavirus in vulnerable nations.

"We need to protect health workers and other frontline workers, as well as health resources, not only from disease but from attacks," Ryan said. "We're working with ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] to monitor attacks, and we call on all actors to stop. Without frontline workers, there is no response.

"

In some countries, including Mexico, Pakistan, India and the Philippines, numerous incidents involving attacks, stigmatization and assaults have been reported against health workers, accused of spreading the COVID-9 infection.

In the updated appeal, the United Nations stressed that attacks on health care workers hinder efforts aimed at mitigating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, particularly in areas with ongoing armed conflict.

Ryan further stressed it is vital to continue to provide life-saving health services while responding to the pandemic in countries ravaged by conflicts.

"If we don't, we risk people dying, not only as a direct consequence of COVID-19 but also indirectly, as they are unable to access essential health services," Ryan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Philippines Mexico All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

55 minutes ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

2 hours ago

Nigeria Kills Over 340 Militants, 150 Bandits in 2 ..

17 minutes ago

Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise to 4 ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.