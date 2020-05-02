UrduPoint.com
WHO Urges All Countries To Collaborate, Protect Health Workers During COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:02 AM

All members of the international community must continue to collaborate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and support its leadership to ensure that effective response measures are enacted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation of other outbreaks, the WHO's Emergency Committee said in its recommendations on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) All members of the international community must continue to collaborate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and support its leadership to ensure that effective response measures are enacted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation of other outbreaks, the WHO's Emergency Committee said in its recommendations on Friday.

Earlier in the day, WHO leaders held the third meeting of the organization's Emergency Committee since the start of the coronavirus disease outbreak. The meeting was attended by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and a set of guidelines has been drawn up for the international community, according to the statement.

"Support WHO leadership and continue to collaborate with WHO at all levels of the organization and with other countries to enable effective global COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response," the recommendations read.

Along with the continued support of the WHO leadership, and collaboration with the organization, the international community must also participate in solidarity efforts to ensure supplies of essential medicine and medical equipment across the globe and share all relevant information to help improve preparedness for any future outbreaks, the organization said.

The WHO called on all countries to ensure that stringent contact tracing measures are in place to monitor the spread of the disease. Countries must also ensure that there are no restrictions on international deliveries of food, medical equipment, and other essential supplies.

Health workers must also be allowed to travel safely and must have priority in the distribution of personal protective equipment, the WHO added.

Earlier in the day, the WHO and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced a new partnership to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increase the preparedness of medical infrastructure across the globe. Initial investment will be directed to 10 African countries as part of the EIB's planned 1.4-billion-euro investment ($1.5 billion) on the continent.

