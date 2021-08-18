WHO Urges Countries Against Rush Using Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Countries should not begin giving out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines before more scientific evidence of their expediency becomes available, World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Countries should not begin giving out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines before more scientific evidence of their expediency becomes available, World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Wednesday.

"We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed. We need to know which groups, at what period after the vaccination and which particular vaccines people have received in their Primary course," she said.

Swaminathan further stressed that if well-off countries begin giving out booster shots to their populations, they will need an additional billion or more doses.

"And the second argument is a moral and ethical argument of giving people third dose when they are already protected and the rest of the world is waiting for their primary immunization," Swaminathan said.

Right now, according to the WHO official, the best way to proceed would be to wait for the science "to tell us when boosters [are needed], which groups of people and which vaccines need boosters."

The United States announced earlier in the day that it will begin widely distributing booster shots starting September to those who completed their full vaccination course at least eights months prior.