WHO urges countries to donate 10 mn vaccine doses 'immediately' to Covax

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization chief on Friday urged countries to donate to the Covax scheme for bringing Covid-19 jabs to poorer nations, saying it urgently needed 10 million vaccine doses.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that a rush to secure vaccines around the world had delayed deliveries that Covax had been counting on, urging those who could do so to donate spare doses to the facility.

"Ten million doses is not much and it is not nearly enough, but it is a start," he said.