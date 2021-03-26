UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Countries To Donate 10 Mn Vaccine Doses 'immediately' To Covax

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:13 PM

WHO urges countries to donate 10 mn vaccine doses 'immediately' to Covax

The World Health Organization chief on Friday urged countries to donate to the Covax scheme for bringing Covid-19 jabs to poorer nations, saying it urgently needed 10 million vaccine doses

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization chief on Friday urged countries to donate to the Covax scheme for bringing Covid-19 jabs to poorer nations, saying it urgently needed 10 million vaccine doses.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that a rush to secure vaccines around the world had delayed deliveries that Covax had been counting on, urging those who could do so to donate spare doses to the facility.

"Ten million doses is not much and it is not nearly enough, but it is a start," he said.

Related Topics

World Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

9 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

9 minutes ago

UN Envoy on Myanmar Urges Military to Uphold Right ..

19 minutes ago

Myanmar's military putting country's future at ris ..

19 minutes ago

Armenian court drops vote-rigging charges against ..

2 minutes ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over train colli ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.