WHO Urges Countries To Increase Health Spending To Prevent Poverty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:32 PM

WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to Prevent Poverty

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called on countries to increase spending on health care amid the cost of living crisis to prevent out-of-pocket payments that push people further into poverty.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called on countries to increase spending on health care amid the cost of living crisis to prevent out-of-pocket payments that push people further into poverty.

"Inflation and war are threatening the financial security of millions of people in the European Region. On Universal Health Coverage Day (12 December), WHO/Europe calls on countries to learn from previous shocks and prevent out-of-pocket payments for health care from pushing people into poverty this winter," the organization said in a statement.

According to the WHO, the countries with the largest health budgets cuts have already witnessed doubling in the number of people, who are foregoing health care due to high prices.

"Even before the current shocks, out-of-pocket payments for health care pushed as many as 1 in 10 households into poverty - or further into poverty - in some countries of the Region. In addition, 1-19% of households (depending on the country) incurred catastrophic health spending (out-of-pocket payments that exceeded 40% of their remaining household income, once basic needs had been met), which meant they could no longer afford to meet other basic needs such as food, housing and heating," the WHO added.

The WHO also urged countries to increase public spending on health care, prioritizing the protection of those most in need.

